Sherman Oaks restaurant owner pleads not guilty to filming patrons in womena s restroom

VAN NUYS >> A Sherman Oaks restaurateur accused of hiding a small video camera in the women's restroom of the eatery pleaded not guilty Friday to misdemeanor invasion of privacy and other charges. Bahram Javaherian, 65, who co-owns Cucina Bene in the 4500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, is charged with one count of invasion of privacy by using a device to view the interior of a bathroom and 11 counts of unlawfully filming persons in a partial state of undress in a bathroom, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

