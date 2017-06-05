Sherman Oaks restaurant owner pleads ...

Sherman Oaks restaurant owner pleads not guilty to filming patrons in womena s restroom

Read more: LA Daily News

VAN NUYS >> A Sherman Oaks restaurateur accused of hiding a small video camera in the women's restroom of the eatery pleaded not guilty Friday to misdemeanor invasion of privacy and other charges. Bahram Javaherian, 65, who co-owns Cucina Bene in the 4500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, is charged with one count of invasion of privacy by using a device to view the interior of a bathroom and 11 counts of unlawfully filming persons in a partial state of undress in a bathroom, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

Chicago, IL

