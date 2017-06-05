Shakti Kapoor turns restaurateur

Crime master Gogo is going gourmet for his fans! Shakti Kapoor is all set to turn a restaurateur with his first eatery, cleverly called Aaoo Lolita, harking back to his famed catchphrase in the Sridevi-Jitendra-starrer Tohfa . The flagship restaurant launches on Shakti's birthday on September 3 in Dehradun.

