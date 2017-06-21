Rhode Island paid sick days debate he...

Rhode Island paid sick days debate heats up

Line chefs and waiters who help power Rhode Island's food industry are at odds with their employers on a proposal that would require businesses to provide paid days off when workers call in sick. In a small state proud of its waterfront seafood shacks and crowded urban eateries, the debate has led to competing claims over whether a sick leave mandate would help or hurt the local economy.

