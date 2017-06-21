Rhode Island paid sick days debate heats up
Line chefs and waiters who help power Rhode Island's food industry are at odds with their employers on a proposal that would require businesses to provide paid days off when workers call in sick. In a small state proud of its waterfront seafood shacks and crowded urban eateries, the debate has led to competing claims over whether a sick leave mandate would help or hurt the local economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC