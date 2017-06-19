Restaurant owners offer free meals in Montreal, no catch
Motivated by their own experiences with hunger in Iraq and Iran, they offer a free meal to anyone in their adopted community who needs it -- no questions asked. "We went through this," said Ali Amiry, 51, who left Iraq in 1992, fleeing the regime of Saddam Hussein and crippling sanctions.
