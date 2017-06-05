Restaurant Owners Accused of Installi...

Restaurant Owners Accused of Installing Restroom Camera

The co-owners of an Italian eatery in Sherman Oaks are being sued by two patrons who allege their images were recorded by a small video camera hidden in the women's restroom by one of the restaurateurs, who was arrested last month. Nadereh Adeli and Remick Shaverdi Sapien brought the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Bahram Javaherian and Abe E. Siani, as well as their eatery, Cucina Bene in the 4500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

