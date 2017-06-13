Restaurant owner takes on knife thugs with nothing but a bar stool

Peter Lee, owner of Le Jardin in West Kirby, Wirral, fought off armed attackers using just a bar stool A brave restaurant owner managed to fight off an armed gang attacking him with guns and machetes using just a bar stool. CCTV footage shows four armed men bursting into Le Jardin in West Kirby, Wirral, early on Thursday morning last week.

