Restaurant owner fighting 100 neighbours to stay open later claims they have been 'misled'

Cem Alkan is fighting over 100 of his neighbours in a bid to keep his new restaurant Lokkum open later A RESTAURANT OWNER fighting 100 of his neighbours in a bid to stay open later claims the whole fiasco has been a "misunderstanding". Cem Alkan has spent over a year battling Redbridge Council to let him turn South Woodford's old Napier Arms pub into a high-end Turkish restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.