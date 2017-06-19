Restaurant owner fighting 100 neighbo...

Restaurant owner fighting 100 neighbours to stay open later claims they have been 'misled'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Cem Alkan is fighting over 100 of his neighbours in a bid to keep his new restaurant Lokkum open later A RESTAURANT OWNER fighting 100 of his neighbours in a bid to stay open later claims the whole fiasco has been a "misunderstanding". Cem Alkan has spent over a year battling Redbridge Council to let him turn South Woodford's old Napier Arms pub into a high-end Turkish restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC