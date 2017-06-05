Raiders armed with machete and a gun attack restaurant owner as he...

Merseyside Police detectives are appealing for information after an attempted armed robbery at a restaurant in West Kirby in the early hours of this morning, Friday 9 June. At around 1.05am a report was received of four men entering Le Jardin on Grange Road, armed with weapons including machetes and what was described as a handgun, believed to have been a replica.

