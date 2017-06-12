PD: Armed man picks fight over french...

PD: Armed man picks fight over french fries

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 2:41AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 2:41AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 2:41AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 15 at 2:41AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Scottsdale Police report that on June 9, Michael Anthony Vasquez, 30, was upset over his French fry order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC