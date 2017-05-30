Ontario minimum-wage hike expected to squeeze restaurant owners

Steven Mastoras, owner of Whistler's Grille & The McNeil Room in Toronto, says Ontario's planned minimum-wage increase will mean fewer jobs for seasonal employees and reduced work hours in general. Steven Mastoras, owner of Whistler's Grille & The McNeil Room in Toronto, says Ontario's planned minimum-wage increase will mean fewer jobs for seasonal employees and reduced work hours in general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.