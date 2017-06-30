News 40 mins ago 11:03 p.m.VIDEO: Woman Clips Toenails In Triad Restaurant

News 40 mins ago 11:03 p.m.VIDEO: Wom...

Health officials in Forsyth County are investigating a complaint against a Triad restaurant after video surfaced online, showing a woman clipping her toenails in the dining room. Ashley Beauchamp took the video at a Chinese restaurant in Winston-Salem when she was out to eat with her family on Wednesday night.

