New menu, new direction and new look for Timaru restaurant
Chengs Restaurant owners Sunny Wen and Angel Lin say they want to change people's perceptions of Oriental food with their new menu. A desire to serve more authentic cuisine in the increasingly competitive Timaru hospitality market has prompted a restauranteur to take their business in an entirely new culinary direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Sat
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC