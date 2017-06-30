Nevada man wins freedom after 23 year...

Nevada man wins freedom after 23 years with man's confession

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Nevada man who insisted for 23 years that he didn't kill a fast-food restaurant manager in Las Vegas is being freed from prison after a California inmate confessed. Officials said 42-year-old DeMarlo Berry is due for release Friday after a judge threw out his murder conviction in the 1994 slaying and his sentence of life in prison without parole.

Chicago, IL

