On the heels of the June 7 release of her new single, "Legends," Kelsea Ballerini partnered with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and NASH Icon for a night of karaoke at Ascend Amphitheater on Thursday evening . Three lucky karaoke contestants-Kaila Dakota, Chelsea Rhodes and Karen Meiers-got the chance to show off their pipes on the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage in the contest dubbed Kelsea Ballerini's Legends of Country Karaoke, which was hosted by NASH Icon's Jason Addams.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
