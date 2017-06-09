More

On the heels of the June 7 release of her new single, "Legends," Kelsea Ballerini partnered with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and NASH Icon for a night of karaoke at Ascend Amphitheater on Thursday evening . Three lucky karaoke contestants-Kaila Dakota, Chelsea Rhodes and Karen Meiers-got the chance to show off their pipes on the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage in the contest dubbed Kelsea Ballerini's Legends of Country Karaoke, which was hosted by NASH Icon's Jason Addams.

