Massive Confederate flag is killing this South Carolina man's...
Massive Confederate flag is killing this South Carolina man's business - and there's nothing he can do about it A South Carolina restaurant owner has seen his windows smashed and faced harassment because his establishment sits next to a small plot of land where a massive Confederate flag flies. According to Fox4KC , Tommy Daras purchased a former Maurice's Piggie Park restaurant location in Orangeburg to open his Edisto River Creamery and Kitchen.
