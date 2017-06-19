Massive Confederate flag is killing t...

Massive Confederate flag is killing this South Carolina man's...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Massive Confederate flag is killing this South Carolina man's business - and there's nothing he can do about it A South Carolina restaurant owner has seen his windows smashed and faced harassment because his establishment sits next to a small plot of land where a massive Confederate flag flies. According to Fox4KC , Tommy Daras purchased a former Maurice's Piggie Park restaurant location in Orangeburg to open his Edisto River Creamery and Kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Sat Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC