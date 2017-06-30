Lower Hutt family 'gobsmacked' over residency rejection
Java Point Cafe owner Steve Jensen has lost faith in the system after his family's residency application was rejected earlier this year. In the same week that one prominent American's citizenship deal is back in the news, a family of his less well-known compatriots in Lower Hutt have been forced to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Jun 28
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC