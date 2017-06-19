Lokkum restaurant owner sees opening hours plan rejected
Councillor and MP Iain Duncan Smith protesting with residents over Turkish restaurant Lokkum's late night alcohol licence application. Picture: Emma Best Cem Alkan, the owner of Lokkum, in Woodford New Road, South Woodford, had applied to stay open until 2am between Thursday and Saturday - serving alcohol until 1am on those days and midnight for the rest of the week.
