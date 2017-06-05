Leadership change for Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith will step down from that role at the end of the year, the company announced on Friday, after more than 20 years with the company. Coinciding with the change in leadership, the company's shareholders chose a number of new members of the board, including three nominees from Marcato Capital Management, which owns ten percent of the company.
