Lawsuit: Restaurateur fires partner over sex, booze and stolen recipes
Fresno restaurant giant David Fansler has sued his former partner of Pismo's Coastal Grill in the Villagio Shopping Center, accusing him of stealing secret recipes in order to start his own restaurant. Fansler also accuses Adrian Alvarado of putting the seafood establishment in a precarious financial situation by having sex with two of the restaurant's hostesses and drinking alcohol on the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC