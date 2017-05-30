Lawsuit: Restaurateur fires partner over sex, booze and stolen recipes

Fresno restaurant giant David Fansler has sued his former partner of Pismo's Coastal Grill in the Villagio Shopping Center, accusing him of stealing secret recipes in order to start his own restaurant. Fansler also accuses Adrian Alvarado of putting the seafood establishment in a precarious financial situation by having sex with two of the restaurant's hostesses and drinking alcohol on the job.

