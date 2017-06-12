Lakeshore restaurant owner opening 2 ...

Lakeshore restaurant owner opening 2 new downtown dining spots

The owners of Sandy Point Beach House, a popular West Olive casual dining restaurant, are planning to open two new restaurants in downtown Grand Rapids in the next several months. CDKI Holdings is planning to open MeXo, a restaurant featuring fine Mexican dining and a tequila bar in the former Brian's Books store at 114 E. Fulton, according to Lisa Gavranovic, director of business development.

