Lakeshore restaurant owner opening 2 new downtown dining spots

The owners of Sandy Point Beach House, a popular West Olive casual dining restaurant, are planning to open two new restaurants in downtown Grand Rapids in the next several months. CDKI Holdings is planning to open MeXo, a restaurant featuring fine Mexican dining and a tequila bar in the former Brian's Books store at 114 E. Fulton, according to Lisa Gavranovic, director of business development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.