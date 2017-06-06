Kenyan court orders Catholic bishops to pay Muslim restaurant owner $125,000

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops was sued by a tenant of the conference's Waumini Building in Westlands, Kenya, who claimed his six-year lease was terminated on religious grounds. RNS photo by Fredrick Nzwili NAIROBI, Kenya The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has been ordered to pay a Somali Muslim restaurant owner 13 million Kenyan shillings for breach of contract and discrimination along ethnic and religious lines.

