Kenyan court orders Catholic bishops to pay Muslim restaurant owner $125,000
The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops was sued by a tenant of the conference's Waumini Building in Westlands, Kenya, who claimed his six-year lease was terminated on religious grounds. The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has been ordered to pay a Somali Muslim restaurant owner 13 million Kenyan shillings for breach of contract and discrimination along ethnic and religious lines.
