Kentucky Fried Chicken Sued By EEOC For Disability Discrimination

Hester Foods, Inc., the operator of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant franchise in Dublin, Ga., violated federal law by discriminating against an employee because of her disability, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit it recently filed. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, Hester Foods' owner violated federal law by discharging restaurant manager Cynthia Dunson in July 2015 when he found out that she was taking medications prescribed by her doctor for bipolar disorder.

