Italian restaurant owner is a pioneer of Bay St. revitalization
Chris Vidal, pizza chef, , and Phill Errigo, owner of Paulie's Pizzeria and Errigo's Restaurant on Bay Street, envision an upcoming North Shore boom. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Phill Errigo -- who grew up in Huguenot cooking sauce on Sundays with his father and siblings -- heard of the North Shore revitalization, he knew he wanted "a piece of the pie."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Wed
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC