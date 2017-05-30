'ISIS' bomb threat called in to Fort ...

'ISIS' bomb threat called in to Fort Myers restaurant

A Fort Myers restaurant manager says a person claiming to be with ISIS called his store with a bomb threat Saturday morning. The restaurant manager says the person called the store twice around 10 a.m. claiming to be with the Islamic State.

