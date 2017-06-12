Iqaluit restaurant owners trying to s...

Iqaluit restaurant owners trying to stop hotel from kicking them off property

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

The owners of the Kickin' Caribou Pub and Water's Edge Seafood and Steakhouse filed a statement of claim June 2, asking the court to stop the Hotel Arctic from kicking the restaurant out. The owners of Iqaluit's Hotel Arctic say a restaurant needs to leave the property by the end of the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC