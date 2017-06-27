'I do everything by the book': restau...

'I do everything by the book': restaurant owner speaks out after immigration raid

16 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

THE owner of an Indian restaurant has spoken out after his licence was temporarily suspended when illegal workers were found at the premises on numerous occasions. Adib Ahmed Bachhu, owner of the Indian Tree at Market Place, contacted the Daily Echo to reassure customers that his business is still open and that he had appealed the New Forest District Council 's decision.

