Heineken to sell pubs to secure takeover deal of rival chain Punch Taverns

Heineken has offered to offload several pubs as part of efforts to satisfy competition concerns over its 403m takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns. The Competition and Markets Authority said that the group has offered to sell pubs in each location that could see the deal impact competition and see drinkers face higher prices.

