Heineken to sell pubs to secure takeover deal of rival chain Punch Taverns
Heineken has offered to offload several pubs as part of efforts to satisfy competition concerns over its 403m takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns. The Competition and Markets Authority said that the group has offered to sell pubs in each location that could see the deal impact competition and see drinkers face higher prices.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|44 min
|Fart steak
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
