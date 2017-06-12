Heineken to offer deal concessions

Heineken to offer deal concessions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

's antitrust regulator warned that the company's planned purchase of 1,900 Punch Taverns pubs could reduce competition, leading to price increases and poorer service. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday it had identified 33 local areas where Heineken and Punch pubs would not face sufficient competition after the merger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC