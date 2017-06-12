Heineken to offer deal concessions
's antitrust regulator warned that the company's planned purchase of 1,900 Punch Taverns pubs could reduce competition, leading to price increases and poorer service. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday it had identified 33 local areas where Heineken and Punch pubs would not face sufficient competition after the merger.
