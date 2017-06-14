Head to Head Contrast: Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box and Wingstop are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations. Jack In The Box pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC