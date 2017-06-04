Gunman in fatal Pollo Tropical shooting fired in self-defense, say police

A restaurant customer who shot and killed another diner Friday after the two men got into an argument will not be charged because he acted in self defense, police said. Eric Primus, 49, was shot at 1:19 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pollo Tropical, 2390 S. University Drive near Nova Drive and the busy Town Shops, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.