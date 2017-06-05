Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law jailed ...

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law jailed for hacking chef's computer system

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Salisbury Journal

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law has been jailed for six months for hacking the celebrity chef's company computer system to steal information during a high-profile falling out. Chris Hutcheson, 69, the father of Ramsay's wife, Tana, plotted with his sons Adam Hutcheson, 47, and Chris Hutcheson Junior, 37, to break into the restaurateur's emails and find financial details and other information, some of which ended up in the now defunct News of the World.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC