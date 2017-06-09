Frank restaurant owners now running h...

Frank restaurant owners now running historic Scholz Garten | The Feed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Austin American Statesman

The owners of Frank took over day-to-day operations of the food and beverage operations at 151-year-old Scholz Garten last week. The purveyors of artisan sausage, who have run one of the few Austin-y restaurants downtown since 2009, have already introduced a limited food menu that includes a classic cheeseburger; a bratwurst made with Smokey Denmark sausage; a Thunder Brat, infused with Austin Beerworks Black Thunder beer; queso fries and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC