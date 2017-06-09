Frank restaurant owners now running historic Scholz Garten | The Feed

The owners of Frank took over day-to-day operations of the food and beverage operations at 151-year-old Scholz Garten last week. The purveyors of artisan sausage, who have run one of the few Austin-y restaurants downtown since 2009, have already introduced a limited food menu that includes a classic cheeseburger; a bratwurst made with Smokey Denmark sausage; a Thunder Brat, infused with Austin Beerworks Black Thunder beer; queso fries and more.

