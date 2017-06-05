Franchisees shunned at Tim Hortons parent annual meeting
The parent of Tim Hortons, which has faced rising pushback from its franchisees about its tightfisted management style, held its annual meeting on Monday but didn't give them a chance to air their grievances. Daniel Schwartz, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which acquired Tim Hortons in late 2014, cut off the meeting when usually other such gatherings would open them up at the end to questions from the audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC