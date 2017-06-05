Franchisees shunned at Tim Hortons parent annual meeting

The parent of Tim Hortons, which has faced rising pushback from its franchisees about its tightfisted management style, held its annual meeting on Monday but didn't give them a chance to air their grievances. Daniel Schwartz, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which acquired Tim Hortons in late 2014, cut off the meeting when usually other such gatherings would open them up at the end to questions from the audience.

