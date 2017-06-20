Former restaurant owners hit with $6....

Former restaurant owners hit with $6.1 million restitution, prison...

Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The former operators of a Bay Area buffet restaurant chain that allegedly stole millions from low-wage workers were served with a whopping $6.1 million bill and sentenced to prison Friday. Defendants Yu Chen, Feng Gu, and Rongdi Zheng were among eight defendants charged in December with wage theft and other labor code violations.

