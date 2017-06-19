Food columnist says we're suckers for food fads - and restaurateurs are cashing in
Ice cream shop iHalo krunch on Queen Street West became an Instagram sensation with their colourful ube and charcoal soft-serve cones. We line up for hours to get our hands on the latest, most instagrammable food items not because we can't wait to eat them, but because "we're suckers," said food columnist Cory Mintz on CBC's Metro Morning on Monday.
Read more at CBC News.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Sat
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
