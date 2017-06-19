Fiddler on the loose: High River rest...

Fiddler on the loose: High River restaurant owner offers reward for stolen sculpture

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

This metal sculpture of a fiddler was stolen from in front of the Rio Alto restaurant in High River. The owner of a Mexican restaurant in High River is looking for a stolen sculpture of a fiddler that stood at the entrance to his eatery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC