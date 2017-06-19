Customers Sue Darden Restaurants Over Information on Receipts

A class action lawsuit was recently filed against Darden Restaurants, Inc. , alleging that Darden violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act . Specifically, the plaintiffs alleged that Darden, which includes Olive Garden among its restaurant chains, violated FACTA by printing the full expiration date on credit card receipts, allowing potential identity thieves to readily discern whether the card is still active and narrow their focus to more viable targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.