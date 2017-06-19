Customers Sue Darden Restaurants Over...

Customers Sue Darden Restaurants Over Information on Receipts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

A class action lawsuit was recently filed against Darden Restaurants, Inc. , alleging that Darden violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act . Specifically, the plaintiffs alleged that Darden, which includes Olive Garden among its restaurant chains, violated FACTA by printing the full expiration date on credit card receipts, allowing potential identity thieves to readily discern whether the card is still active and narrow their focus to more viable targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... 7 hr Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC