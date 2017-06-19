Crime 45 mins ago 7:41 p.m.Shocking video captures female owner, daughter assaulted at restaurant

Crime 45 mins ago 7:41 p.m.Shocking v...

Shocking video captures female owner, daughter assaulted at restaurant

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two people who officers suspect of assaulting a female restaurant owner and her teenage daughter at a Georgia restaurant Thursday afternoon. According to Baxley Police, the assault took place at a Quik Chik after customers were unhappy about an order, which escalated from a verbal altercation to the restaurant owner being knocked to the ground.

Chicago, IL

