Crime 45 mins ago 7:41 p.m.Shocking video captures female owner, daughter assaulted at restaurant
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two people who officers suspect of assaulting a female restaurant owner and her teenage daughter at a Georgia restaurant Thursday afternoon. According to Baxley Police, the assault took place at a Quik Chik after customers were unhappy about an order, which escalated from a verbal altercation to the restaurant owner being knocked to the ground.
