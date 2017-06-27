Couple wanted for beating restaurant owner, daughter over chicken
Cold chicken and a dearth of french fries apparently triggered the beating of a restauranteur and her teenage daughter, and now police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video carrying out the attack. Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith are wanted by police in Baxley, Georgia, for aggravated battery and cruelty to children, Police Chief James Godfrey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|17 hr
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC