Couple wanted for beating restaurant owner, daughter over chicken

Cold chicken and a dearth of french fries apparently triggered the beating of a restauranteur and her teenage daughter, and now police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video carrying out the attack. Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith are wanted by police in Baxley, Georgia, for aggravated battery and cruelty to children, Police Chief James Godfrey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.