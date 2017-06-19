Couple assaults restaurant owner and daughter over food order
An angry couple assaulted a Georgia fast food owner and her daughter outside a restaurant over a chicken and fries order - leaving the two women battered and authorities in disbelief. "I have a severely broken nose that requires surgery," Quik Chik owner Jeanette Norris told the Daily News Sunday.
