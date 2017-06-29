Cooking over coals - new Norwich smok...

Cooking over coals - new Norwich smokehouse is latest venture for restaurateurs

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Evening News

E Street Smokehouse will open at 31 Exchange Street, which was previously occupied by Dray Yard Smokehouse, on Thursday, July 6. The restaurant is the latest venture from James Sawrey-Cookson and Ecky Limon, who already run the Last Wine Bar, on St George's Street, and Blue Joanna Bar and Kitchen, on Unthank Road. It will offer smokehouse classics and different takes on smoked food, all cooked in an American hot smoker or over coals on a gaucho-style grill which has been designed for the restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena Wed Stinky fart 4
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Jun 24 Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC