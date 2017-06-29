Cooking over coals - new Norwich smokehouse is latest venture for restaurateurs

E Street Smokehouse will open at 31 Exchange Street, which was previously occupied by Dray Yard Smokehouse, on Thursday, July 6. The restaurant is the latest venture from James Sawrey-Cookson and Ecky Limon, who already run the Last Wine Bar, on St George's Street, and Blue Joanna Bar and Kitchen, on Unthank Road. It will offer smokehouse classics and different takes on smoked food, all cooked in an American hot smoker or over coals on a gaucho-style grill which has been designed for the restaurant.

