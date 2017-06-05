City restaurant evacuated following fire
At 8:13 pm Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at L.J Bar & Restaurant on the Cowley Road in Oxford. Fire crews were on the scene within minutes and were immediately faced with smoke issuing from the ground floor and smoke logging to the first and second floors which were used as sleeping accommodation.
