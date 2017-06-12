Chinese restaurant owner fined after admitting 64 food hygiene offences
THE former owner of a Chinese restaurant in Widnes has been fined A 2,352 for putting the health of customers at risk. Hongying Chen, who used to run the Dragon Buffet on Albert Road, admitted 64 food hygiene offences dating back to September 2016.
