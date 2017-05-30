Central Illinois Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach
New information about a debit/credit card security breach reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill has revealed that stores in central Illinois cities were among those affected. According to a release from Chipotle, sensitive information of debit and credit cards used in specific restaurants was accessed by malware between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017.
