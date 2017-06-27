Carla s Jr. Slapped with $1.45 Million Fine for Underpaying Los Angeles Workers
On Monday, city officials demanded $1.45 million in fines and restitution from the fast food chain, alleging that it failed to pay the minimum wage to employees at multiple locations for six months in 2016. "L.A. law is clear: Employees must be paid at least the minimum wage," City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement.
