Cafe owner refused alcohol license due to 'poor understanding of English'

A BRIDGWATER Cafe has been turned down a license to sell alcohol due to the applicant's 'poor understanding of English'. Adem Okudan, from The Cafe Cream on Fisherman's Wharf, submitted the application but it was turned down by Sedgemoor District Council following a recommendation from the police.

