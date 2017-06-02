Buffalo Wild Wings Shares Jump After CEO Sally Smith Announces Plan To Retire
Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. shares are up 4% in Friday trading after the company announced that Chief Executive Sally Smith will retire by the end of the year. She has also withdrawn her name for election to the board.
