Buffalo Wild Wings CEO to Leave After...

Buffalo Wild Wings CEO to Leave After Losing Activist Fight

21 hrs ago

Shareholders voted to approve three nominees originally put forth by Marcato at the company's annual meeting on Friday, according to a preliminary count cited by the hedge fund. As the firm takes a bigger role in steering the company, Smith will be out by the end of the year -- or sooner if a successor can be found.

Chicago, IL

