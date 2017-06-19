Bethune Bistro restaurant closure bad timing, bad precedent
As Canada celebrates a 150 multicultural mosaic and Gravenhurst pleads for a bilingual school, the town is embroiled in a "petty" feud that threatens a downtown anchor business on the eve of its most important season. Bethune Bistro, its Canadian flag in front, Chinese lettering on its sign and named after the town's most famous son, is closed temporarily in a dispute with the town over the fire code at the most inopportune time for both parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Muskoka Today.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Sat
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC