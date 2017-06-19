Bethune Bistro restaurant closure bad...

Bethune Bistro restaurant closure bad timing, bad precedent

As Canada celebrates a 150 multicultural mosaic and Gravenhurst pleads for a bilingual school, the town is embroiled in a "petty" feud that threatens a downtown anchor business on the eve of its most important season. Bethune Bistro, its Canadian flag in front, Chinese lettering on its sign and named after the town's most famous son, is closed temporarily in a dispute with the town over the fire code at the most inopportune time for both parties.

